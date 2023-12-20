Germany's SCULFORGE Release "Far Away From Home" Single And Music Video

Earlier this year, German power metallers, Sculforge, released their debut album, Intergalactic Battle Tunes via MDD Records.

The high speed power metallers are giving their fans a special pre-Christmas present. After the release of Intergalactic Battle Tunes, a new, previously unreleased track, "Far Away From Home", is out now as a single on all streaming platforms. A video can be viewed below.

The band comments on the track: "The song hit it really hard on the head and not singing along is no longer possible after the first chorus at the latest. The gas pedal to the floor and all holes well sealed! The next ride goes backwards! Cheers! The song is about how Sculforge celebrates Christmas. They enter your place, drink all your beer and the pile you find in your litter box the next morning.... Might be a bit too big for a cat."

Experience the epic saga of intergalactic warfare like never before with Sculforge's debut album, Intergalactic Battle Tunes. This groundbreaking high-speed power metal journey takes you from the dark side of the moon, through the Milky Way, and beyond!

Intergalactic Battle Tunes packs an epic punch with 26 riveting tracks. Each song is an intricate tapestry of power and thrash metal, punctuated by radio-play-like interludes that progress the thrilling narrative. Standouts include "Into The Never", "For The Omnisavior" and "The Sculforge Inn Incident." This album isn't just a collection of songs—it's a high-octane journey through time and space.

The band's unique line-up includes Polly McSculwood (Vocals & Guitar), Fabz McBlackscul (Guitar), Ariz Guinto (Bass), and Chris Merzinsky (Drums & Piano), all contributing to a virtuoso and fresh musical experience that fans of Helloween, Rhapsody, and Blind Guardian will adore.

Capturing the frenetic energy of their concept, the album was meticulously recorded at Hell’s Kitchen Studio Berlin and produced, mixed, and mastered by Fabian Pospiech & Sculforge. The cover by Aleh_z, and artwork by Oliver Göler & Fabian Pospiech, complement the saga's vast, mysterious universe.

Tracklist:

"Into The Never"

"Lost In The Warp"

"Forbidden Knowledge"

"For The Omnisavior"

"For Honor"

"Spacehull"

"Lost And Found"

"Dark Ruins"

"The Sovereign Protects"

"Secrets Unlocked"

"Slave To The Machine"

"The Extraction"

"Extermination"

"A New Hope"

"Castilla Stands"

"Glorious"

"Schwanengesang"

"The Escape"

"Epitaph"

"Kings Of The Battlefield"

"Reign Of Chaos"

"Follow Me"

"Into The Depths"

"Heart Of Darkness"

"The Sculforge Inn Incident"

"Sculforge Inn"

"Kings Of The Battlefield" video:

"Glorious" video: