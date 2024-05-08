Germany’s RISING INSANE Share New Single “Burn”

Today, German metalcore act Rising Insane shares new single "Burn," the third track from their upcoming new album, Wildfires. The new track follows previous singles "Reign" and "Malicious" and is accompanied by a new music video.

Rising Insane's fourth studio album, Wildfires, (out August 23 via Long Branch Records) takes an in-depth look at the consequences of our collective abstinence from empathy and challenges listeners to ignite their inner flame for change. It is an urgent call to break out of the darkness.

While Rising Insane remains true to their post-hardcore and metalcore roots on Wildfires, the band has grown collectively and individually, an evolution clearly reflected in their fresh, new sound.

Singer Aaron Steineker comments:

"'Burn' was the last song we wrote for Wildfires. We were somehow still missing a song with that certain something that you could start a show with. I can still remember the situation: I was getting dressed when the idea for 'Burn' popped into my head out of nowhere. I had to sprint upstairs to my cell phone before the idea got lost again and then made a three-minute video explaining the entire song to myself so that none of it would be forgotten. Within 2 hours, Sven and I finished the instrumental, and after another day I recorded the vocals. It was by far the most fluid songwriting process we've ever had and we can't wait to open our shows with that song."

Steineker comments on Wildfires:

"Over the last two years, I have felt that there is a huge source of strife lurking around every corner. All we have to do is pick up our cell phone and we're immediately thrown into a hate-filled sea of conflict, there's so much hate everywhere. You get the feeling that the world around us is on fire when you add war, global warming, inflation, and depression to the mix. That's how this album got the title Wildfires. Each song on the album is about a specific trouble spot, themes, and stories that have weighed on me while writing. Our goal is to create awareness through our music of how much we burden ourselves and each other instead of focusing on things that connect us and create positivity."

Wildfires will be available in the following formats:

• Exclusive LBR Shop LP Edition incl. orange-red marbled vinyl

Limited to 300 copies

• LP Edition incl. white-black marbled vinyl

Limited to 300 copies

• CD Edition in digipak

• Exclusive LBR Shop Bundles

• Standard Stream & Download

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Reign”

“Monster”

“Lighthouse”

“Malicious”

“Bet On Me”

“Warning”

“Counting Regrets (Interlude)”

“Carousel”

“Burn”

“The Door”

“Wildfires”

“Burn” video:

