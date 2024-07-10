Germany’s TEMPLE OF DREAD – “Carnage Ritual” Lyric Video Streaming

Temple Of Dread has dropped a lyric video for the crushing track “Carnage Ritual”, which is the first single taken from the East Frisians' forthcoming new album. God Of The Godless is scheduled for release on October 4, 2024. Preorder here.

"Our first single 'Carnage Ritual' harks back musically to the beginnings of this band and comes with no compromises and no experiments – but just delivers four minutes of full steam ahead!", guitar shredder Markus Bünnemeyer enthuses. "The lyrics are just as much to the point: Greek myth tells of how the people of Athens were compelled by King Minos of Krete to choose seven young men and seven young women to be offered to the monster Minotaur – half man, half bull. These sacrificial victims were to be killed in retribution for the death of Minos' son. The visualisation for this track was again provided by Ecuadorian director Christian Kdrumworm with diligent attention to the details of the stunning artwork by Paolo Girardi!"

Death metal can hardly get more dedicated and passionate about the old school Floridian sound than Temple Of Dread on their fifth album God Of The Godless. This might have something to do with the band being located on the German North Sea island of Spiekeroog and the famously laconic and stubborn character of the East Frisian people.

Luckily, Temple Of Dread are not mired in a swamp of stale nostalgia. Although God Of The Godless comes with the brutal power of harsh winter storms and the gritty texture of the often fierce North Sea weather, the East Frisians have also refined the cinematic aspects of their sound that they had firmly established on the predecessor Beyond Acheron (2023).

Tracklisting:

“Carnage Ritual”

“Spawn Of Filth”

“Black Scream”

“Sacrificial Dawn”

“God Of The Godless”

“Prophetic Misanthropy”

“Monstrosity Divine”

“Terminal Putrefaction”

“Demise Of Olympus”

“Carnage Ritual” lyric video: