Germany’s VULTURE Issues “Realm Of The Impaler” Music Video

German heavy metallers Vulture will unleash their fourth album, Sentinels, upon the masses on April 12 via Metal Blade Records. In anticipation of the release, today the band drops the fiery new single, "Realm Of The Impaler."

If there is one band that combines a classic approach with fresh ideas and an expansive joy of playing to honor their ancestors from the likes of early Exodus, Metallica, or Slayer, then it is Vulture.

"In direct comparison to the last album, Dealin' Death, we've picked up the pace again noticeably," elaborates guitarist Stefan Castevet. "We're bolder and a bit wilder again. It was important to us to be catchy and to include choruses that stick. Of course, we've basically retained our style, but we've defined the framework of the songs more clearly."

In order to create such a monster as Sentinels, some changes were necessary. "It started with the songwriting, where we took more time than usual. We recorded a total of three demos with numerous songs, which we also produced to the best of our ability. This gave us the chance to let our songs sink in as relatively final versions so that we could then choose the best pieces and - at least in part - rework them again."

Vulture again recorded with Marco Brinkmann in his Hellforge Studio where there were also some innovations. "We had a clearly structured daily routine, a normal working day with set goals in which we could focus purely on recording the songs. Our previous recordings were a bit less organized which resulted in working overtime for everyone involved at the end. This is one of the reasons why Sentinels is the best sounding Vulture record to date!"

Comments Castevet on the band's latest single, "'Realm Of The Impaler' shows our musical roots in classic heavy metal. Lots of twin guitars and melodies paired with driving drums and a dark atmosphere. The song proves that we are much more than a typical 'hit it' thrash band. Lyrically, the song deals with the infamous figure Vlad Tepes: His name a curse, his tongue a whip!"

Sentinels will be released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

Crystal Clear w/ Black Smoke (US)

180g Black (EU)

Blood Red & White Splattered (EU - Ltd. 200)

Bright Red White Marbled (EU - Ltd. 700)

Special Edition Bundle w/ 12" (Midnight Blue Marbled), 7", Patch, Photo, Poster (EU - Ltd. 500)

Preorder at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“Screams Fro The Abattoir”

“Unhallowed & Forgotten”

“Transylvania”

“Realm Of The Impaler”

“Draw Your Blades”

“Where There’s A Whip (There Is A Way)”

“Der Tod Trägt Schwarzes Leder”

“Death Row”

“Gargoyles”

“Oathbreaker”

“Sentinels (Heavier Than Time)”

"Realm Of The Impaler" video:

Vulture live:

April

11 – Essen, Germany – Don’t Panic*

12 – Hamburg, Germany – Bambi Galore*

13 – Halle, Germany – Huhnnermanhattan*

26 – Barroselas, PT – SWR Festival

May

10 – Ostende, Belgium – Huginns Awakening Fest

30 – Alvesta, Belgium – Muskelrock Festival

*Record release shows

“Unhallowed & Forgotten” video:

(Photo – Evil Live Photography)