Germay’s TRAITOR Premieres “Reactor IV” Live Video

German thrash metal band Traitor is set to release their new live disc Teutonic Slaughter on September 22, 2023. The album was recorded by Iridum Stream at the Schlichtenfest 2022. This will be the band's first release since their last album, which featured guest vocals by Sodom’s Tom Angelripper and was well-received by critics and fans alike, receiving positive reviews from us at BraveWords and being featured in Banger TV's Best Metal Albums Of 2022.

Check out the BraveWords premiered live video for “Reactor IV” – taken from 2015’s Venomizer:

The band has also been making waves outside of music, with a cameo appearance in the new film Total Thrash - The Teutonic Story. Fans of the band and the genre can look forward to the release of Teutonic Slaughter in just a few months' time.

The live disc from Traitor called Teutonic Slaughter is available exclusively from the band on both physical and digital format.

There is also a chic T-shirt and a "Teutonic Bundle" limited to 99 sets, consisting of the CD, an exclusive shirt with a print on the back, an exclusive and signed A1 poster and exclusive stickers. The first 25 orders will also receive a limited edition diamond-shaped Exiled To The Surface patch with either a blue or red border.

The whole record was recorded by Iridum Stream at the Schlichtenfest 2022, both the sound and the image. The great cover is by Irvan Yudap.

And best of all: in every CD booklet you will find a QR code with which you can watch the video recordings.

Preorder at Traitor’s webshop.