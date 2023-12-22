GGFH - 30th Anniversary Red Vinyl Edition Of Disease Album Available In March

Peaceville has announced the March 22 release of GGFH's Disease, marking 30 years since the iconic second album of depraved electronic madness from the US pioneers was issued. Pre-order here.

"Disease was a transtemporal projection, a foretelling of a future that we are currently living, a world in decline. Government created pandemics and media produced wars. Oligarchs and billionaires burning the earth, and still we sit blindly... watching our own deaths on the computer screen." - GGFH

With a deep dive into the extreme underlying darkness & decay permeating society, GGFH (Global Genocide Forget Heaven) was a pioneering electronic/industrial act formed in Oakland, California in 1986 by enigmatic frontman, Ghost, who was later joined by Brian Walls to create some of the sickest music circulating at the time. GGFH amassed a true cult following during their existence, through both the disturbing content of their recordings, as well as their intense and twisted, notorious live shows.

"Truly one of my biggest inspirations, especially evident in the latter 90s DHG period." - Yusaf Parvez / Dødheimsgard

"God’s honest truth: Global Genocide Forget Heaven were darker than most of the metal bands back then." - Kristoffer Rygg / Ulver

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Flesh"

"Room 213" (Frozen Heart Mix)

"Hands"

"Dead Men Don't Rape" (Revenge mix)



Side B:

"Disease"

"Real" (Nightmare Mix)

"Dark Powers"

"Plasterchrist"

"Confession"

Aside from a number of influential demos later released as the Halloween compilation in 1994, GGFH recorded two full albums in the early 90s which were released on Peaceville sub-label Dreamtime. Debut album Eclipse surfaced in 1991, showcasing a truly dark and demented concoction of industrial elements, eerie atmospherics & strong electronic influences. The follow up album, Disease was released in 1993, and was notable for pushing the boundaries of taste ever further with a creeping, sinister sense of foreboding throughout the nine tracks, featuring lyrics driven primarily by murder & serial killers as well as religion and all dark and corrupt aspects of life. The last full release to date under the GGFH name was 2005’s Serrated Smile.

Though musically there are only scarce links to the genre, GGFH’s material was very inspirational and fully embraced among metal bands - and well received in the metal press also - with Dimmu Borgir even recently covering the track "DMDR (Dead Men Don’t Rape)", showing GGFH’s lasting impact on many acts in the metal scene as well as beyond. Ghost himself had also appeared on My Dying Bride’s I Am the Bloody Earth EP in the 1994, and GGFH notably shared the stage with a number of metal acts, touring with bands such as My Dying Bride and Fear Factory, demonstrating their crossover audience appeal.

Amid strong talk of a potential reunion between Ghost and Brian, this edition of Disease marks 30 years since release, and is presented on limited transparent red vinyl. Also includes inner sleeve, now with full printed lyrics.