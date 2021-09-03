GHOST BATH Release Visualizer For "Hide From The Sun" Feat. THY ART IS MURDER's CJ McMahon

Atmospheric black metallers, Ghost Bath, will release their fourth full-length album, Self Loather, on October 29 via Nuclear Blast Records. On the album, the band closes out the trilogy - tragedy, ecstasy, and dread/hatred - and hosts their most devastating and dark music to date.

Today, the band releases a visualizer video for the second single, "Hide From The Sun", featuring CJ McMahon of Thy Art Is Murder. Watch the video, created by Randy Edwards Photos, below.

Dennis Mikula comments, "'Hide from the Sun' is the most DSBM track on the record. We've managed to achieve a devastating sound while keeping the track catchy and groovy. We worked with our friend CJ from Thy Art Is Murder who killed it on vocals and gave the tune a unique twist. It incorporates our new sound while staying true to Ghost Bath style."

Pre-order your copy of Self Loather here. Pre-save the album here.

Self Loather will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- CD Digipak

- Vinyl

* Grey | White Swirl With Black Splatter

* Clear With Red Splatter

* Black | Grey Swirl

* Purple With Black Swirl

- Cassette

* White

* Black

- CD Jewel + T-Shirt

Self Loather tracklisting:

"Convince Me To Bleed"

"Hide From The Sun" (Feat. CJ McMahon Of Thy Art Is Murder)

"Shrines Of Bone"

"Sanguine Mask"

"Crystal Lattice"

"Sinew And Vein" (Feat. Graf Of Psychonaut 4)

"I Hope Death Finds Me Well"

"For It Is A Veil"

"Unbearable"

"Flickering Wicks Of Black"

"Convince Me To Bleed" video:

Ghost Bath is:

Dennis Mikula - Vocals, Guitar, Piano, Synths, Lyrics

Tim Church - Guitar

John Olivier - Guitar

Josh Jaye - Bass

Jason Hirt - Drums