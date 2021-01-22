GHOST Mastermind Joins THE HELLACOPTERS For Performance Of THE ROLLING STONES Classic "Sympathy For The Devil"; Video

Ghost mastermind / frontman Papa Emeritus IV (aka Tobias Forge) joined The Hellacopters for a performance of The Rolling Stones classic, "Sympathy For The Devil" on Swedish national broadcaster SVT's "På Spåret" quiz show. Watch below:

Back in December, one of Ghost's Nameless Ghouls took to social media with the following statement: "I want you all to know that we are working diligently on several big things for next year, so please do not confuse our silence with inactivity. And I confess, I wanted to reach out to let you all know we miss you, eternally. News pertaining to 2021 will be rolled out throughout the new year, so I ask for nothing but your patience."

Stay tuned for updates.