GHOST Mastermind TOBIAS FORGE Looks Back On The Band's Early Years - "I Wanted To Be The Cool Guitar Player Rather Than The Singer"

Ghost mastermind / frontman Tobias Forge is featured in a career-spanning interview with Metal Hammer, discussing the band's early years as a shot in the dark on Rise Above Records before becoming an internationally famous act opening for the likes of Paradise Lost, Mastodon and Metallica. Following is an excerpt.

“It was timing, it was ambition, it was a little bit of desperation,” says Tobias Forge of the impact his band would make, not just on his new label boss (Lee Dorrian) but on the metal scene at large. “On the other hand, I had been preparing all my life for it.”

The man at the centre of both the photograph and Ghost itself knew what he was about to unleash on the world in the shape of his band’s debut album, Opus Eponymous. What he didn’t know was just how much the world would embrace his grand, crazy vision.

Tobias Forge admits that Ghost were his last roll of the dice. He’d been playing in bands since his mid-teens, with little to show for it. Now he was hurtling towards 30, married, with twin children to support.

“At that point in 2009, I was at a point of desperation,” he says. “I was one year into parenthood, facing the fact that, fuck, we need more money. So I decided to do something.”

In 2006, Tobias added another project to his crowded CV. He’d begun writing songs inspired by the old Blue Öyster Cult, Mercyful Fate and Misfits records he grew up listening to. He loved the way those bands used classic rock, metal and punk to smuggle in big pop melodies, not to mention the occult undercurrents that flowed beneath each of them.

Tobias christened this one-man band Ghost, though initially it was just one of several musical pursuits occupying his attention. That began to change over a weekend in March 2008, when he entered a studio in Stockholm with his friend, Repugnant bassist Gustaf Lindström, to record demos of three songs Tobias had written: "Prime Mover", "Stand By Him" and "Death Knell". Towards the end of the weekend, the pair listened back to the recording they’d made. “I think that was the moment where we knew that this sounded very peculiar,” says Tobias. “If we liked it, we knew other people would too.”

He might have liked the songs he’d written, but the last thing he wanted to do was sing on them himself. “I was always a big fan of Slash and Keith Richards,” he says. “I wanted to be the cool guitar player rather than the singer.”

Read the complete story here.