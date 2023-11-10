GHOST, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, GRETA VAN FLEET, FOO FIGHTERS, DISTURBED Among Nominees For 66th Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has officially revealed the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, which will take place Sunday, Februay 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The following are the categories in "Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music":

Best Rock Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings):

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" - Metallica

Best Metal Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings):

"Bad Man" - Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost

"72 Seasons" - Metallica

"Hive Mind" - Slipknot

"Jaded" - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song (A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only):

"Angry" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

"Rescued" - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album (For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings):

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore

In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age

The Grammys voting process begins with members and record companies submitting entries, which are then screened for eligibility and category placement. The Online Entry Process (OEP) Access Period took place from July 17, 2023 – August 31, 2023. First Round Voting occurred from October 11 to October 20, 2023. Lastly, Final Round Voting will span December 14, 2023 to January 4, 2024 — and the winners will be announced during Music's Biggest Night on February 4!

The Academy's voting members, all involved in the creative and technical processes of recording, then participate in (1) the nominating process that determines the five finalists in each category; and (2) the final voting process which determines the Grammy winners.