GHOST To Release Extended Impera Box Set In July

Swedish rockers, Ghost, have announced the July 28 release of an extended box set edition of their latest album, Impera.

A message states: "We wish to inform our devoted followers that the much-anticipated box set offering for Impera is finally upon us. The definitive, comprehensive, blasphemous, outrageous Deluxe Collector's Edition of Impera is ready and it's imperative that you pre-order now. This is a one-time only pressing and when it's gone, it's gone forever. To explore the taint-tickling details on Extended Impera and pre-order info, click here."

Extended Impera Collector's Edition feartures:

- Individually copper foiled numbered at 6K units worldwide

- Impera & Live from the Ministry EP Double Colored Vinyl (Sky Blue & Gold) etching on Side D enclosed in a 3D, die-cut jacket with light feature

- 28-page Impera album booklet

- Phantomime EP on Black Ice vinyl with exclusive jacket artwork

- Unreleased cover “Stay” on a limited-edition orchid 7” with etching on side B

- 22-page thick bound photo book

- 18x24 Spillways Poster

- Ghost wax seal kit contained in a satin pouch with embroidered Ghost logo and three colored custom Ghost candles with three stamper designs

- All enclosed in a matte lift lid box with a copper foil Ghost logo