GHOST WARFARE's Saaren Gammar Album Available Now

Bulgarian occult metal act, Ghost Warfare, recently released their new album, Saaren Gammar. Stream/download the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Way" (Intro)

"Perfidy II - The Weight Of Guilt"

"Master Of The Fade"

"Sign Of Armageddon"

"Insight"

"Under The Black Sea"

"Green Eyes Of Temptation"

"Wrath Of Hades"

"The Forsaken"

"Hire Gods"

"Gone"

"Legacy Of Renn"

"Comprehension (Flight Of The Fallen)"

"Sign Of Armageddon" lyric video:

"The Forsaken" video:

"Perfidy II - The Weight Of Guilt" lyric video: