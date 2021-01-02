GHOST - "We Are Working Diligently On Several Big Things"

On December 30, 2020, one of Ghost's Nameless Ghouls took to social media with the following statement:

"I hope this message finds you relatively well and hopeful for the future. Needless to say, we have all experienced a strange year - some of us an absolutely devastating year with loved ones passing, loneliness and a very somber outlook for the future. Yet there is some distance to go before we are somewhat back to where we’d regard life as normal again."

"With this, I want you all to know that we are working diligently on several big things for next year, so please do not confuse our silence with inactivity. And I confess, I wanted to reach out to let you all know we miss you, eternally."

"News pertaining to 2021 will be rolled out throughout the new year, so I ask for nothing but your patience."

"In the interim, focus on taking care of yourselves and your loved ones. Have hope and strive for a better and more optimistic future, because it’s all within reach. We are almost there."

"Let’s end this year with the knowledge that the roaring Twenties will begin in 2021! Happy holidays and much love."