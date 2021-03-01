GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Release "Gardens Of Athena" Lyric Video

Ghosts Of Atlantis — featuring current and former members of Devilment and Extreme Noise Terror — announces the release of the band's fourth and final single "Gardens Of Athena," now streaming on all digital outlets.

"'Gardens Of Athena' is the story of souls taking the final journey on their path to the afterlife," says vocalist Phil Primmer. "For me, this track is about uniting with all people around you, finding peace together, and moving to a better world. I feel the diversity in the song Colin created suits this message perfectly."

Hailing from deepest, darkest Suffolk, UK's newest and most promising extreme metal act Ghosts Of Atlantis build lore around ancient Greece and the lost city of Atlantis while delivering their own story, weaving historical findings and fantasy storytelling into one epic journey. Like both Cradle Of Filth and Devilment before it, the band continues the tradition and staple of the Witch County trademark sound, encompassing all that is dark, brooding, and macabre.

Led by Primmer and guitarist Colin Parks (Devilment), Ghosts Of Atlantis have performed in various bands together for the past nine years and have been part of legendary labels like Nuclear Blast and Candlelight Records. Appearing on festivals like Waken Open Air and Bloodstock, to name a few, these English extreme metallers are eager to hit the stage and captivate fans, new and old, as soon as its safe to do so.

3.6.2.4 artwork and tracklisting:

"The Third Pillar"

"Halls Of Lemuria"

"False Prophet"

"The Curse Of Man"

"When Tridents Fail"

"Poseidon's Bow"

"Gardens Of Athena"

"The Lost Compass"

3.6.2.4 will be released March 26th via Black Lion Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"Halls Of Lemuria":

"The Lost Compass":

"The Third Pillar":

Official Trailer: