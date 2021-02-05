GHOSTS OF SUNSET Release Headed West EP; Featured Guests Include Members Of L.A. GUNS, DANGER DANGER And LITA FORD's Band

Ghosts of Sunset have been a revelation since appearing on the scene in 2020. They are proving that there is still a hell of a lot of life left in the hard rock/hair metal scene. Their '80s Hollywood styled hard rock has caused quite a stir with their recent three singles, "Miles In Between" and "Never Goodbye" (both well over 100,000 Spotify streams) and "Another Rock N’ Roll Show" which is not far behind.

Their latest single, "Headed West" hit the airwaves on Monday and now the day has come for the Headed West EP to be released.

Their debut EP, Headed West, is a 6-track concept EP based on the 1980s rock/hair/metal scene, by Ghosts of Sunset, featuring John Merchant (ex-Dutch Henry) and Todd Long (ex-The Verve Pipe). It takes a fictional US midwestern band, their move to LA, and the rise and decline as the industry itself changes. They also invited a list of L.A. rock royalty to appear on the EP.



Among those who appeared on the EP are: Tim Mosher (Junkyard), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), Bruno Ravel (Danger Danger), Adam Hamilton (ex-Tuff), Brian Roth, Patrick Kennison (Lita Ford), Johnny Monaco (ex-Enuff Z’Nuff) and Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan).

Tracklist:

"Headed West"

"Another Rock N' Roll Show"

"Miles In-Between"

"Never Goodbye"

"It's Not Over"

"Try It For Love"

