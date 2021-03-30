GHOSTS OF SUNSET Streaming New Single "All I Wanna Do Is Rock"

Ghosts Of Sunset have been on a roll lately. 2020 was a break-out year for the band with singles “Miles In-Between”, “Never Goodbye” and “Another Rock N Roll Show” clocking up several hundred thousand streams. To top that off, they recently released their debut EP Headed West, to strong fan and critical acclaim.

Now the band wants to give something back to the music industry.

With live music being taken away in 2020 and into 2021, Ghosts Of Sunset’s John Merchant and Todd Long were missing the stage and the fan interaction. With the help of friends Eric Jayk (Wildstreet) and Brandon Fields (Minefield), they wrote a song to do their part to help struggling music venues. The result is “All I Wanna Do Is Rock”, with proceeds going to Save Our Stages.

“All I Wanna Do Is Rock” is available on all streaming platforms. Get it here, and listen to the song below: