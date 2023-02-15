GHOSTS OF SUNSET To Release Sophomore Album In March; Details Revealed

After drawing attention to themselves in 2020, with their debut EP Headed West, and 2022 follow up LP No Saints In The City, the duo of singer-songwriters John Merchant (former Dutch Henry frontman) and multi instrumentalist Todd Long (previously with The Verve Pipe) aka Ghosts Of Sunset have returned with their next shot of melodic hard rock, Breathe.

With Merchant and Long living in Michigan and Florida respectively, both the writing and recording process for Breathe were a bit unconventional and at the same time, par for the course with 21st Century technology.

"We did all our recording via File Sharing,” says Long. “First, one of us will have an idea and then we just start sending mp3s back and forth while building the track up. After a basic track was completed, we’d then seek out who we feel might be right to put a guitar solo on it. If they like the track, then we proceed. If they don't then that's fine too. We just hoped they feel connected enough to the track to want to contribute."

Merchant continues, “The opportunity to make a follow up full length album was an absolute blessing and a daunting task. Unlike some writers, we’re always hoping our influences are noticeable, but we want them to be surprising and revealing as well. With this set of songs, we wanted to keep the door open for anything that moved us. They tell you where they want to go and we are open to whatever gets them to their destination. These songs take listeners from such sweeping landscapes as an oriental spy adventure, to something as internal and personal as the struggle of loving someone battling addiction. The musical compositions are as important as the lyrics to tell the stories that need to be told.”

The first single, "Afterthought", will be released on February 17. Pre-save “Afterthought” here.

“Afterthought” is the first single and Long explains, “When I was writing 'Afterthought', I was looking to write an album opener. John wrote 'Tonight' off of our 1st full length album No Saints In The City. I wanted to try and write one that was just as killer as that one. Who knew it would be our 1st single? I’m like a proud father!”

Merchant adds, “'Afterthought' started with another amazing Todd Long riff that celebrates punk rock’s concise, no nonsense, “get to the point” structure. Lyrically the song speaks to the “seen not heard” role played by the arm candy of someone whose narcissistic ego blinds them to the fact that true beauty is found far below surface physical good looks.”

Ghosts Of Sunset not only pays homage to the 1980s "hair metal" scene they grew up on (Quiet Riot, Ratt, Motley Crue, Warrant, Faster Pussycat, GnR, etc.) but for music fans whose tastes run deep, Breathe touches upon post punk aggression, melodic rock choruses and a quirky Cheap Trick spin on top of it all.

