Gibson TV Original Series "The Scene" Spotlights Iconic L.A. Venue THE TROUBADOUR; Video

Gibson TV has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In this Gibson TV Original Series, host Mark Agnesi travels from city to city to discover the important music landmarks that help shape that city's music scene. In this episode, Mark travels to West Hollywood, CA, to visit the iconic LA venue The Troubadour.

"Since opening its doors in 1957, The Troubadour has seen diverse performances from singer-songwriters, up and coming rock bands, standup comedians, and industry icons alike, as well as being the venue for debut LA performances from greats like Elton John, Billy Joel, Hall and Oates, and Metallica. The Troubadour made Billboard Magazine’s “Top 5 Clubs to Play” list and is ranked #2 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s “Best Clubs in America” list.

"Mark sits down with standup comedian and podcaster Dean Delray to talk about playing The Troubadour, the venue's history, and some of the famous and often infamous stories of this West Hollywood music landmark."