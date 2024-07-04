Gibson TV Presents The Collection With PAUL STANLEY; See Inside The KISS Warehouse

In this episode of Gibson TV's "The Collection," host Mark Agnesi is in the KISS Warehouse to explore Paul Stanley's impressive guitar collection.

KISS is an American icon. They have sold over 100 million records, earning them more gold records than any other band in history, and Paul Stanley was at the front and center for all of it. He has toured the globe for nearly 50 years with one of the most influential rock bands in the world, so you know he has a guitar collection that is made for lovin’.

Watch as Paul Stanley shares some of his favorite Gibson Les Paul guitars, shows us what he regards as his “best-sounding guitar” in the form of his Korina Flying V and reflects on the importance of being a great rhythm guitar player, a skill he honed over decades of performing. Hear the story of his first SG Les Paul, the heartbreak of losing vintage Burst Les Pauls, the story of his mirrored Ibanez PS-10 signature guitar, and see his newest addition, a Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG Standard.

This episode is a treasure trove for KISS fans and vintage guitar lovers alike, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the storied history of one of rock’s most recognizable musicians and his amazing guitar collection. If you’ve ever wanted to know what guitars Paul Stanley plays, don’t miss this intimate and revealing exploration of The Starchild’s guitar collection, the stories behind them and his enduring love for Gibson guitars. Watch now!