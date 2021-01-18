GILBY CLARKE Talks Not Joining GUNS N' ROSES For Reunion Tour - "They Asked Me To Come Out And Do A Guest Appearance; It Was Just Bad Timing"

Guesting on The SDR Show, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke discussed going from Kills For Thrills to joining G'N'R, and explained why he didn't appear on the band's Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. Check out the interview below.

Clarke: "They didn't ask me to join the band, they asked me to come out and do a guest appearance with the band, and it just happened to be the day that I was in Chicago with my daughter. Her band was playing Lollapalooza July 2016), and I'm actually her roadie. I don't think anybody would know how to tune the guitar if I wasn't there - just kidding - but yeah, it was just bad timing. I just said, 'Look, I think it's a great idea. I'm up for it. I just can't do it today.' They literally asked me that day. And I never heard back from them after I said that."

In the world of rock, Gilby Clarke needs no introduction. From crunching legendary chords on his beloved Gibson guitar in the stadiums with Guns N’ Roses, to getting down into the Snakepit with his GN'R buddy Slash, gracing our TV screens on the widely watched rock reality show Rockstar: Supernova or creating pure, heartfelt rock music as a solo artist, Gilby Clarke has done it all.

Out now via Golden Robot Records, "The Gospel Truth" is the second single lifted from Gilby’s forthcoming album of the same title, and is about the concept of truth today. The truth is whatever someone says out loud, no one is accountable and it’s puzzling. Reflecting on an upbringing within the Catholic church, Gilby Clarke reflects on the idea that honesty shouldn’t come from fear, and encourages the listener to be brave, say what you mean, and mean what you say.

His previous single "Rock N’ Roll Is Getting Louder", released back in February 2020, is a true stormer of a track in pure Gilby fashion - rock n’ roll doused in the influences that run through Gilby’s veins.

Secure your copy of "The Gospel Truth" here. Check out the video for "Rock N' Roll Is Getting Louder" below: