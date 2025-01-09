GINEVRA Feat. PRIMAL FEAR, SEVENTH CRYSTAL, H.EA.T. Members To Release Beyond Tomorrow Album In March; "Moonlight" Music Video Posted

Swedish supergroup Ginevra - comprised of vocalist Kristian Fyhr (Seventh Crystal), guitarist Magnus Karlsson (The Ferrymen, Primal Fear), bassist Jimmy Jay (H.E.A.T.), and drummer Magnus Ulfstedt (ex-Eclipse, Nordic Union) - are thrilled to announce the release of their new studio album, Beyond Tomorrow, out March 28 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band also share the new single and accompanying video, “Moonlight”, available now. Watch the clip below.

Lead singer Kristian Fyhr comments on the new single, by saying that, “it tells a story about fighting inner demons— losing yourself to something uncontrollably while pretending it will all go away.”

Talking about the record, Fyhr adds: “The whole album covers a higher cause without being biblical or political. We are all meant to bring the best of what we have into daily situations and life. We have approximately eighty years to leave a mark here on Earth, so we better make it count.”

Beyond Tomorrow is Ginevra's sophomore album, which comes less than three years after the exciting debut album We Belong To The Stars.

The group came to be after Kristian Fyhr sent Serafino Perugino, the label’s President, some songs he had written for consideration to be used on future Frontiers' label projects. One particular song, “My Rock N' Roll” jumped out at Perugino and he asked Fyhr if he would be interested in fronting a new band that would craft an entire album in a musical direction illustrated in that song, which was substantially different from Fyhr's main band Seventh Crystal.

The final results brought Ginevra's sound under the same big umbrella of excellent Nordic melodic hard rock like H.E.A.T, Eclipse, Crowne, without necessarily sounding like those bands. Ginevra is hooky and melodic, but mostly heavier and more guitar/riff oriented than traditional melodic rock.

Perugino thought that Magnus Karlsson, who contributed to the songwriting for the album as well, seemed the perfect fit to play guitar for Ginevra and when approached about participating, he was keen on the idea.

With a powerful vocalist like Fyhr and a monster guitarist like Magnus Karlsson, whose resume speaks for itself, a top notch rhythm section needed to join the fold. Jona Tee, musician and producer for New Horizon, Crowne, and Temple Balls, recommended his H.E.A.T. bandmate Jimmy Jay for the bass position and he was the perfect fit.

For the drum stool, Magnus Ulfstedt, who has played with Eclipse, Nordic Union, and Jimi Jamison, was asked to join the band and complete this excellent Swedish foursome.

The pairing of Fhyr's vocal and songwriting talents with Karlsson's stunning guitar playing and songwriting has birthed something truly special and melodic hard rock fans can look forward to yet another gem from the ever fruitful Swedish hard rock scene.

Once again Fyhr took the lead in the songwriting department and worked on songs which are hooky and melodic but also fast, heavy, and driven by powerful hard rock groove (and some power metal gusto). His reach is enormous, his diversity is wide and he just fires on all cylinders on this album.

Magnus Karlsson also collaborated on the songwriting and his playing needs to description or introduction. It is not a case that he is considered one of the top musicians in his area of expertise.

The final result is another superb Melodic Metal album akin to other excellent Nordic melodic hard rock like Pretty Maids or Crowne, and the like, but without necessarily sounding like those bands.

Pre-order Beyond Tomorrow here.

Tracklisting:

"Moonlight"

"Lightning Roses"

"True North"

"Let Freedom Ring"

"Echoes Of The Lonely"

"Beat The Devil"

"Samurai"

"Arms Of Oblivion"

"Wild Ones"

"Higher"

"Enemy Of Your Destiny"

"Let Freedom Ring" lyric video:

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Vocals, Backing Vocals, Keyboards

Magnus Karlsson - Guitar, Keyboard

Magnus Ulfstead - Drums

Jimmy Press Johansson - Bass

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)