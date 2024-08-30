GIRLSCHOOL Announces West Coast Dates, Second Leg Of Final North American Tour
August 30, 2024, an hour ago
The longest tenured all-female rock band and NWOBHM legends Girlschool will be embarking on the last leg of their final North American tour this autumn. The trek will conquer the West Coast and Southwest from October 16 until drawing the final curtain on November 5. More dates are TBA.
The trek will see rotating direct support from Lillian Axe and Alcatrazz. The itinerary can be found below while tickets are now on sale and can be found here.
The band is supporting their recent full-length, WTFortyfive?, which was released on July 28 of this year by Silver Lining Music.
Dates:
October
16 – Dallas, TX – Tulips
17 – Austin, TX – Lost Well
18 – Austin, TX – Lost Well
24 – Portland, OR – Dante’s
27 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
29 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
30 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
November
5 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
(Photo - Adam Kennedy)