GIRLSCHOOL Kicks Off Second Leg Of Final North American Tour With LILLIAN AXE, ALCATRAZZ; Meet And Greet Package Offered To Meet All Three Bands!

Girlschool, Lillian Axe and Alcatrazz kicked off the last leg of their North American tour in Ft. Forth, TX. The trek conquers the West Coast and Southwest from October 16 until drawing the final curtain on November 5 in Phoenix, AZ.

Girlschool are the longest tenured all-female rock band and NWOBHM legends have embarked on the last leg of their final North American tour this autumn. Tickets are available here.

Girlschool comments, "We are excited to announce the second and final leg of our "Farewell North America" tour (with Alcatrazz and Lillian Axe). Please come and see us for what will be our final ever North American tour dates. Cheers you lot!"

The band is supporting their recent full-length, WTFortyfive?, which was released on July 28 of this year by Silver Lining Music.

Lillian Axe recently signed with BraveWords Records for a new album to be released in 2025. They are currently touring to support their most recent album, From Womb To Tomb.

Alcatrazz are touring in support of their new album, Take No Prisoners, that was released via Silver Lining Music in 2023.

Come meet all of the bands in one VIP meet and greet. Here's what you get:

- Soundcheck access (time TBC).

- Meet and greet and Q&A with all 3 bands in a casual non rushed environment.

- Photo with each band taken on your device, no barrier or restrictions between artists and fans.

- Signed CD from each band.

- Bring up to 5 personal items to be signed by EACH band (up to 15 total), you can bring more if you like but it will depend on number of people attending if we can exceed 5 personal items each band, to be signed.

Buy VIP here.

Remaining tour dates:

October

18 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

22 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

24 - Portland, OR - Dante's

25 - Seattle, WA - Substation

27 - Vancouver, BC - RickshawTheatre

29 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

November

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave

5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren