GLAE Signs To Broken Curfew Records

North Carolina-based deathcore act, Glae, has signed to Broken Curfew Records.

Glae is a one-man band project by Zack Glaeser. Glaeser started playing guitar and bass at the age of 11, and decided to learn drums because finding a band in his area was difficult. He played in a few bands in his teens, and decided to end his old band, Travesty Of Mankind, in 2020. He then began working on his solo project, which he now calls Glae.

The band’s sound is self-described by Glaeser as “Southern Fried Deathcore from North Carolina,” and is for fans of bands such as For Today, Impending Doom, Thy Art Is Murder, Texas In July, Phineas, Code Orange, Fans of Veil of Maya, The Faceless, Shadow of Intent, and Fit For an Autopsy.

“We are thrilled to have Glae join the Broken Curfew Records family,” said Broken Curfew Records founder and CEO, Seth Metoyer. “Zack is a talented musician with a bright future ahead of him, and we can’t wait to help him share his music with the masses.”

Glae will be releasing a new album through Broken Curfew Records in September.