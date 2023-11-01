Glam Metal Superstars JETBOY Rock The Yacht On Their Cover Of BOZ SCAGGS’ "Lido Shuffle" (Audio); Crate Diggin' Album Available This Month

By now, word has begun to spread about the triumphant return of one of the biggest underground bands of the now-legendary ‘80s Sunset Strip glam metal scene, a band whose musical pedigree and historical importance is well known to music fans all over the world. That band is Jetboy and in 2019 a reunited Jetboy, led by founding guitarist Billy Rowe and vocalist Mickey Finn, released Born To Fly, the band’s first album of the 21st century.

Then just this year, the band started teasing audiences with a series of heavily stylized, supercharged cover tunes that included versions of Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone,” Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl” and Gary Wright’s “Dream Weaver,” the latter of which was released coincidentally just days before Wright’s passing.

Those singles seemingly pointed to a long gestating, much larger project that can now be finally revealed as Jetboy’s newest full-length recording! Crate Diggin’ once again unites Rowe & Finn along with guitarist Jimmie Romero, bassist Scott Richards and drummer Al Serrato for a full set of superb cover tunes, showcasing not only the band’s eclectic taste but also its immense gift for interpretation. The album even includes a guest appearance by another Jetboy alumnus, the great Sami Yaffa of New York Dolls/Hanoi Rocks fame!

Today the band is excited to announce the release of another single from the album, their killer take on Boz Scaggs 1977 classic “Lido Shuffle,” as well as the start of the full album pre-sale.

Finn recalls, “I remember hearing ‘Lido Shuffle’ on the radio when I was a kid driving in our station wagon. I had no idea what it was about but I know I loved the groove. I don’t think I even knew it was called ‘Lido Shuffle’ or what a shuffle groove was. But it resonated with me.”

And Rowe says, “Every song on the new Jetboy album has the hooks, melodies and lyrics to take you back to a golden period in life. The power of music to transport you to remember things that may have been locked away in your mind is something we will always cherish.”

Stream/download the single here. Listen below.

Crate Diggin’ will be released in its entirety on both CD and vinyl November 24. Order on CD/vinyl here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Since You Been Gone"

"Rich Girl"

"Before You Go"

"Dancing In The Moonlight"

"Bloody Well Right"

"Lido Shuffle"

"Thunder Island"

"Can't You See"

"Funk 49"

"Fire And Rain"

"Cover Of The Rolling Stone"

"East Bound And Down"

"Dream Weaver"

"Lido Shuffle":

"Since You Been Gone":

"Rich Girl":

"Dream Weaver":