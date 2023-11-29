GLENN DANZIG's Death Rider In The House Of Vampires Film Now Available On Limited Edition Blu-Ray And DVD

Following two successful advance screenings in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Glenn Danzig's second feature film - the Vampire Spaghetti-Western, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires, opened across the US at 200+ screens in select theatres on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Danzig has checked in with the following update:

"Finally..."Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" is available on Blu-Ray and DVD. And Check out the Limited Editions for Count Holliday, Carmilla Joe, Bad Bathory, Drac Cassidy and Bela Latigo, all with Embossed Slipcovers!"

Follow this link to order.

In Death Rider In The House Of Vampires, the mysterious “Death Rider” - clad all in black - travels thru the desert on horseback. His destination…Vampire Sanctuary. The entrance fee... one Female Virgin. Once inside he encounters Count Holliday, Vampire Lord of Sanctuary who warns him against any transgressions. Blood & Guns action follow as Death Rider tangles with some of the Vampires of Sanctuary like the smouldering Carmilla Joe with her sidekick Mina Belle and Vampire Gunslingers Drac Cassidy, Bad Bathory, Kid Vlad & Duke VonWayne.

Death Rider In The House Of Vampires stars Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), Julian Sands (The Killing Fields, Boxing Helena, Warlock), Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Idle Hands), Kim Director (The Deuce, Blair Witch 2) and Eli Roth (Inglorius Basterds, Cabin Fever) & writer/director Glenn Danzig in a supporting role as Vampire Gunslinger Bad Bathory.