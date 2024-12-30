GLENN HUGHES Looks Back On DEEP PURPLE's 2016 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction - "There Was No Family Vibe, There Was No Hugging; It Was Uncomfortable"

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the "Voice of Rock", Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, and the current frontman for rock super group Black Country Communion, took part in an "in conversation" event at Crowbar in Sydney, Australia on October 3rd. In the clip below, he opens up about Deep Purple's 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, where he joined current and former members of the band for the occasion.

Hughes. "There was no family vibe, there was no hugging, there was no handshaking, there was no, 'How're you doing, pal?' None of that. And it was fucking uncomfortable. Let me tell you, it was uncomfortable. When we were getting the awards, at the end, when we're all standing with these incredible lifetime awards, this is the thing that really, really, really, really upset me to the point of tears: I went to congratulate Ian Gillan (vocals), and as I got close to him, he put his arm like this, 'cause he did not want me to get near him. I can't tell you what I said, but I thought it was very fucking stupid to do it on live TV, where you have to show resentment or whatever you wanna call it. It didn't make me angry; it really hurt my feelings. Why did he do that? I don't know."

Hughes recently announced that he will be performing hit songs from his fascinating career, that he has penned with some of the most influential bands and musicians in rock history.

The show promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his illustrious career spanning 5 decades in music - including songs from Trapeze, Deep Purple, Hughes/Thrall, Iommi/Hughes and Black Country Communion - some of music history's most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. Not only that, the show will feature brand new music from Glenn's upcoming solo album due for release in Summer 2025.

As well as Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band features Soren Anderson on guitar, and drummer Ash Sheehan.

Glenn comments: "I'm looking forward to sharing my new solo music with you and bringing back some classics to my setlist. Something beautiful is happening in 2025... the best is yet to come. See you in Europe in September."

The Chosen Years European Tour 2025:

September

3 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

6 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Stadtgarten

8 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

10 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

14 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

16 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

19 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

20 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

22 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7