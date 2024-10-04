GLENN HUGHES Reflects On Joining DEEP PURPLE In 1973 - "For Me To Actually Join A Band Where They Were Going To Be Getting Another Lead Singer, It Was A Bit Weird For Me"

Rock legend Glenn Hughes is featured in a new interview with The Rockpit out of Australia. he looks back on his career with Deep Purple and discusses his current tour, 50 Years Of Burn. Following is an excerpt.

Q: When it comes to joining Deep Purple back in late 1973, with the departure of Ian Gillan and Roger Glover from the band, did you have any idea what Deep Purple would look like in that incarnation?

Glenn: "I joined before David (Coverdale), and it was weird for me that they were looking for another singer as well, because I was singing Trapeze. You’re too young to know that, but I was a lead singer myself. So, for me to actually join a band where they were going to be getting another lead singer, it was a bit weird for me, but I went, 'You know, there’s something to this that might be good.' And sure enough, when David joined, David and I, we shared a lot of vocals together, shared a lot of songs together. We had a great partnership singing."

Q: Working with a young unknown at that stage in David Coverdale, what was that like? What did you find that he brought to the band and especially Burn?

Glenn: "When he passed the audition they didn’t tell him for like two weeks. They kept him waiting. When they did get a hold of him, David came down to see me at my house and we became very fast friends, as we were going to be singing these songs together, so my friendship has been very good with him from all these years ago. He’s got a great voice, he is a funny guy, and I think the vocal arrangement and the partnership we had vocally on the Burn album, Stormbringer and Come Taste The Band is exceptional."

Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, will reissue the two albums he recorded with Glenn Hughes - The 1996 The Dep Sessions and Fused, on October 4 via BMG. This will be the first time the albums are available on vinyl.

You can order the titles here, and listen to the official audio for Fused track, "Saviour Of The Real", below.

The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:

"Gone"

"From Another World"

"Don’t You Tell Me"

"Don’t Drag The River"

"Fine"

"Time Is the Healer"

"I’m Not the Same Man"

"It Falls Through Me"

"Gone" lyric video:

Fused tracklisting:

"Dopamine"

"Wasted Again"

"Saviour Of The Real"

"Resolution Song"

"Grace"

"Deep Inside A Shell"

"What You’re Living For"

"Face Your Fear"

"The Spell"

"I Go Insane"

"Slip Away" (Bonus Track)

"Let It Down Easy" (Bonus Track)

"The Innocence" (Bonus Track)

"Saviour Of The Real":

"Dopamine" lyric video:

