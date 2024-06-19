GLENN HUGHES Says He "Will Never Speak" To DEEP PURPLE's IAN GILLAN And ROGER GLOVER Again - "I Knew They Were Rude To Begin With"; Audio

Black Country Communion released their highly anticipated fifth studio album, V, on June 14 via Mascot Label Group. Guitar Interactive Magazine's Jonathan Graham presents an in-depth exclusive interview with the legendary Glenn Hughes, the band's esteemed vocalist and bassist.

Hughes provides a detailed account of the band's creative process, their latest tracks, and his illustrious career. From his early years with Trapeze to his tenure with Deep Purple, collaborations with Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, and his personal journey to sobriety, Hughes offers us some valuable insights into the life and experiences of a true rock icon as he embarks on a new chapter in his storied career.

During the interview, Hughes was asked about Deep Purple's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016, and if, apart from David Coverdale, he's talked to any of them since.

Hughes responds: "No, I will never speak to any of them again, simply because they were rude. Both Roger, and Ian Gillan were rude to David and I. Very, very hurtful. I didn't give a fuck, actually, because I knew they were rude to begin with. I was the only sober man there. I don't care about those guys. Gillan was rude to me on stage, accepting the award. I went to congratulate him. He looked at me in the eyes like I didn't exist. The guy has a problem with me, period. I'll let him run with it. I feel bad for him. I'm really sorry about his wife [Gillan's wife, Bron, passed away in 2022]. I've tried to reach out to him. He doesn't want to know. I've tried to make some kind of friendship with him over the last 40 years. He doesn't want to know. David Coverdale and I don't exist to him. I wish him only the very best, but I have no time left for that behaviour."

Available now on CD and Double LP (180 gram) Cosmic Blue Vinyl at BCC’s official store and all major streaming platforms, the V album marks a pivotal moment in Black Country Communion’s history, showcasing their most ambitious and profound work to date.

“The writing and recording of Black Country Communion’s V was monumental,'' shares Hughes, the voice of rock and a pivotal force behind the album. “We all believe that this could be our finest work. I’m looking forward to this album release and hoping to see you all on the great highway in 2024.”

V features a collection of tracks that resonate with the band’s signature blend of hard rock and soul-stirring blues, from the powerful lyrics and profound musical composition of "Red Sun", to the electrifying single “Enlighten” and the funk-heavy “Stay Free”. Penned by Hughes and Bonamassa, each song takes listeners on a journey, weaving a narrative of power, introspection, and revival.



Since their debut in 2010, Black Country Communion has consistently delivered critically acclaimed albums, masterfully blending British blues-rock with American soul to captivate audiences around the globe. Produced by their longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, their latest release, V, reaffirms their status as rock royalty. This album captures the band’s dynamic sound and evolving artistic expression, celebrating their journey, talent, and enduring vision.

Tracklisting:

"Enlighten"

"Stay Free"

"Red Sun"

"Restless"

"Letting Go"

"Skyway"

"You're Not Alone"

"Love And Faith"

"Too Far Gone"

"The Open Road"

