GLENN HUGHES To Release New Solo Album In 2024

During a recent interview with the Iron City Rocks Podcast, which can be heard below, vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion, The Dead Daisies) revealed that he's planning to write and record the follow-up to his 2016 solo album, Resonate, in 2024.

Hughes stated: "I am an artist that must make new music. I mean, I insist — I hate that word 'insist,' but every year I find myself with a new paint board of new songs. I'm getting ready next year, by the way — I am gonna do another Glenn album next year, the first one in nine years, 'cause it's time to do it."

When asked what inspires his lyrics these days, Hughes answered: "I don't write about politics. I write about the human condition. I write about how are we feeling, what are we going through, are we going to get through this — you know, acceptance, staying in the present moment. This is the big thing for me. People call it woke, awakening, if you will… For me, it's all about staying present in this moment right now, and I'm writing about that."

Glenn Hughes and guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen are currently on the road for a US summer tour. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.

Remaining dates are as follows:

September

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

22 - Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL