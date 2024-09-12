GLENN HUGHES - Two Australian "In Conversation" Events Scheduled In October

Hardline Media are very proud to announce "Glenn Hughes - In Conversation", a very special sit-down event with the legendary Glenn Hughes.

"Don't miss this opportunity to hear all the stories form the man himself from his time in Deep Purple, celebrating the album Burn for it's 50th anniversary. Glenn is undertaking an Australian tour with his band to perform songs from Burn and others from his career, but he is also taking out 2 nights for these very special occasions. Hosted by Paul Murphy from Utopia Records, don't miss this opportunity to see Glenn up close and personal."

Dates:

October

3 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

11 - Melbourne, Australia - The Espy Gerswhin Room

Limited VIP meet and greet available, with a special tier for front row where you get to ask Glenn a question. For tickets and further details, head here.