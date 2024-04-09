GLENN TIPTON Rejoins JUDAS PRIEST On Stage In London; Multi-Cam Video Posted

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton, who was forced to step back from intensive touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, rejoined the band during their concert on Thursday, March 21 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.. Glenn was onstage for the encore, to perform "Metal Gods" and "Living After Midnight".

YouTube user MTL has uploaded multi-cam footage from the show. Watch below:

Judas Priest's new album, Invincible Shield, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

