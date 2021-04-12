GO AHEAD AND DIE Featuring MAX CAVALERA Discuss Songwriting And Recording Process In New Video Trailer

April 12, 2021, 9 minutes ago

Arizona's Go Ahead And Die - featuring vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera, joining forces with his son, singer, guitar and bass player, Igor Amadeus Cavalera as well as Zach Coleman on drums - will release their self-titled debut on June 11 via Nuclear Blast.

In this new trailer, the band discuss the songwriting and recording process:

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Truckload Full Of Bodies"
"Toxic Freedom"
"I.C.E. Cage"
"Isolated/Desolated"
"Prophet's Prey"
"Punisher"
"El Cuco"
"G.A.A.D."
"Worth Less Than Piss"
"(In The) Slaughterline"
"Roadkill"

"Truckload Full Of Bodies" video:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)



