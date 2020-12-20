GOATWHORE Announce January Live Stream Event

On Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 6:00 PM Eastern, Goatwhore will be performing a live stream concert. All tickets purchased by January 7th, 2021 will be entered into giveaway drawings during the live stream experience. Tickets, priced at $12 each, are available now at this location.

Goatwhore's last studio album, Vengeful Ascension, was released in 2017 by Metal Blade Records. It spawned a lyric video for the song "Chaos Arcane", inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's Nyarlathotep character.