GOATWHORE Announce North American Headlining Tour; Tickets On Sale Now

Goatwhore will return to North American stages on a massive headlining tour this August/September. The caravan of chaos begins on August 9 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and runs through September 30 in Pensacola, Florida with stops at this year’s editions of Full Terror Assault in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois and Metal Injection Fest in Brooklyn, New York.

Support will be provided by Vitriol as well as Thantifaxath, Herakleion, and Necrofier on select dates.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Sammy Duet, “I am thrilled to be part of this supernatural intervention of a tour along with Vitriol, Necrofier, and Thantifaxath! I am especially excited to see our Canadian fans after a very long time. Falses Stay Hidden!”

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

August (with Vitriol, Thantifaxath, Herakleion)

9 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

10 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

11 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

12 - CheapSteaks - Dallas, TX

13 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

14 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

August (with Vitriol, Thantifaxath)

15 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

16 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA * No Vitriol

17 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA * No Vitriol

18 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA * No Vitriol

20 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV * No Vitriol

21 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA

22 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA * No Vitriol

23 - Harlow’s - Sacramento, CA

24 - Volcanic Theater Pub - Bend, OR

25 - Dante's - Portland, OR

27 - Substation - Seattle, WA

28 - Cobalt Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

30 - Commonwealth - Calgary, AB

31 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

September (with Vitriol, Thantifaxath)

2 - The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

3 - The Aquarium - Fargo, ND * No Thantifaxath

September (with Vitriol, Necrofier)

5 - Full Terror Assault - Cave-In-Rock, IL

6 - Gabe’s - Iowa City, IA

7 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

8 - X-Ray Arcade - Cudahy, WI

10 - Ace Of Cups - Columbus, OH

12 - Frankie’s Inner-City - Toledo, OH

13 - Spirit Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

15 - The Sanctuary - Hamtramck, MI

17 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

19 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

20 - The Middle East - Cambridge, MA

22 - Metal Injection Fest @ The Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

24 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

25 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

27 - Conduit - Winter Park, FL

28 - Gramps - Miami, FL

29 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Handlebar - Pensacola, FL

Goatwhore will join Eyehategod on an all encompassing 15-date steamroller ride through the UK and Ireland. Kicking off in Glasgow on December 6th and taking in an appearance at the Byker Grave Fest in Newcastle along with Discharge and more to be announced the day after before laying waste to the the shires over two weeks, finishing in Dublin, Ireland on the 21st. Dates below.

December

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

7 - Newcastle, England - Byker Grave Fest, University

8 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

9 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

10 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

11 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

12 - Reading, England - Face Bar

13 - Brighton, England - Arch

14 - London, England - Garage

16 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms

17 - Bournemouth, England - The Bear Cave

18 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill

19 - Bristol, England - Marble Factory

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)