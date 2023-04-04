GOATWHORE Announce US Headline Tour For May / June 2023

This spring, EyeHateGod will hit the road in the US for their "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring Goatwhore as support.

Now, Goatwhore has confirmed a round of US headlining shows this May and June surrounding their appearances at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the first annual Hell In The Harbor Fest in Baltimore, Maryland. The journey, begins on May 21st in Fayetteville, Arkansas and runs through June 3rd in Houston, Texas.

Goatwhore headline dates are as follows:

May

21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

22 - Memphis, TN - Growler's

23 - Kansas City, MO - Mini Bar

24 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest @ The Rave

28 - Baltimore, MD - Hell In The Harbor Fest @ Soundstage

30 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

31 - Nashville, TN - The Cobra

June

1 - Hattiesburg, MS - Switchyard

2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

3 - Houston, TX - Black Magic

Kicking off April 8, the EyeHateGod tour makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, PA - where EyeHateGod will perform Take As Needed For Pain in its entirety. See below for all dates.

April

8 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs

9 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Charleston, SC - Trolley Pub

11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

14 - Portland, ME - Genos

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***

16 - Boston, MA - Middle East

17 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

21 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ***

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

23 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

24 - Bloomington, IL - Nightshop

25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

26 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

29 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

30 - Tulsa, OK - Rabbit Hole ***

*** no Goatwhore