GOATWHORE Announce US Headline Tour For May / June 2023
April 4, 2023, an hour ago
This spring, EyeHateGod will hit the road in the US for their "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring Goatwhore as support.
Now, Goatwhore has confirmed a round of US headlining shows this May and June surrounding their appearances at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the first annual Hell In The Harbor Fest in Baltimore, Maryland. The journey, begins on May 21st in Fayetteville, Arkansas and runs through June 3rd in Houston, Texas.
Goatwhore headline dates are as follows:
May
21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
22 - Memphis, TN - Growler's
23 - Kansas City, MO - Mini Bar
24 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest @ The Rave
28 - Baltimore, MD - Hell In The Harbor Fest @ Soundstage
30 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
31 - Nashville, TN - The Cobra
June
1 - Hattiesburg, MS - Switchyard
2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
3 - Houston, TX - Black Magic
Kicking off April 8, the EyeHateGod tour makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, PA - where EyeHateGod will perform Take As Needed For Pain in its entirety. See below for all dates.
April
8 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs
9 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
10 - Charleston, SC - Trolley Pub
11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
12 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
14 - Portland, ME - Genos
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***
16 - Boston, MA - Middle East
17 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar
18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
21 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ***
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing
23 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
24 - Bloomington, IL - Nightshop
25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
26 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room
29 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
30 - Tulsa, OK - Rabbit Hole ***
*** no Goatwhore