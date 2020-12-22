GOATWHORE Reveal More Details For January Livestream Event; Tickets On Sale Now

Goatwhore will kick off 2021 with an exclusive livestream. The multi-camera event will take place Saturday, January 9 at 6 PM, EST / 3 PM, PST.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Sammy Duet, "I am extremely excited to bring you maniacs the very first COVID-19 safe, virtual Goatwhore live experience! Hopefully we will be able bring our live show back to the legions in real time very soon, but this will have to suffice for the time being. So enjoy the Goatwhore live show from the comfort - or discomfort - of your home!"

All tickets purchased by January 7th will be entered into giveaway drawings during the stream. Get your ticket here.

Goatwhore's virtual performance will consist of tracks spanning their lengthy catalog including most recent studio offering, Vengeful Ascension. Released via Metal Blade Records, the full-length was recorded with longtime soundman and comrade Jarrett Pritchard (1349, Gruesome, Wolvhammer, Nocturnus AD) and serves as the band's highest charting album to date.

Vengeful Ascension is out now on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. To preview and purchase the record, head here.

(Photo - Peter Beste)