GOD DETHRONED To Release The Judas Paradox Album In September; "Rat Kingdom" Single And Video Out Now

Four long years after the release of their Illuminati album, Dutch black/death metal icons, God Dethroned, descend from the shoals of silence with their brand new offering, The Judas Paradox, out September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

The hellish Dutchmen don't beat around the bush and set the bar right away by delivering a fierce statement about the Vatican's darkest skeletons in the closet with their new single, "Rat Kingdom".

Frontman Henri "The Serpent King" Sattler explains, "This song is about the Vatican and the many secrets that are being kept there, away from the eyes of the world. And he who speaks will disappear in the shadows down below. Musically, it's a song which starts with a classic pile of melody lines that makes it both hymnic and bombastic, followed by a blast of fury with a black metal vibe and the Serpent King's very own style of guitar solo - one which stands out from the masses and pays tribute to the late Jeff Hanneman."

Eleven songs strong, The Judas Paradox was produced by the band themselves, with mixing being handled by their very own singer/guitarist Henri. Tony Lindgren took over mastering duties at Fascination Street Studios, rounding off the grandly sinister sound of The Judas Paradox.

The Judas Paradox will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- coloured 1-LP ("blasphemous purity," "divine heresy," & "hailing death")

- flexible bundle (choose from t-shirt, CD-digipak, vinyl & cassette)

- digital

The Judas Paradox tracklisting:

"The Judas Paradox"

"Rat Kingdom"

"The Hanged Man"

"Black Heart"

"Asmodeus"

"Kashmir Princess"

"Hubris Anorexia"

"The Eye Of Providence"

"Hailing Death"

"Broken Bloodlines"

"War Machine"

God Dethroned are:

Henri Sattler - vocals, guitars

Jeroen Pomper - vocals, bass

Dave Meester - guitars

Frank Skillpero - drums

(Photo - Chantik Photography)