GOD FORBID's 2022 Reunion The Focus Of "Gone But Not Forever" Mini-Documentary; Video

New Jersyey's God Forbid broke up in 2013. The band reunited in 2022 for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. A new mini-documentary tells the story of how that reunion came together and what the experience was like for the band members.

Directed, Filmed, and Edited by Hector Gallardo for Subharmonic City Productions, you can watch the video below:

God Forbid will be performing more reunion shows in December, celebrating 20 years of their breakout album, Gone Forever.

Dates

December

12 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows (w/ Skinlab and Thrown Into Exile)

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regents (w/ Burton C. Bell, Skinlab, Exmortus, and Thrown Into Exile)

Shows supporting Bleeding Through, Carnifex, and Nekrogoblikon:

December

14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

Further details here.