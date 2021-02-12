GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Debut "Adrift" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Reigning as one of the most well-known and highly acclaimed experimental instrumental groups out there with a respected musical legacy spanning nearly 20 years, Irish four-piece God Is An Astronaut reach a career benchmark with the release of their 10th studio album, Ghost Tapes #10, out now via Napalm Records.

Album opener “Adrift” serves as a perfect introduction to Ghost Tapes #10. The band is celebrating their album release by unveiling a moving music video for the track, capturing the listener with challenging time signatures, a punk-esque bass line and an organic, raw sound that will draw them under the spell of the new album. After hearing introductory “Adrift”, Ghost Tapes #10 becomes immediately unstoppable until its last note.

“Adrift” stands as a signature for the whole album, by unveiling many musical elements that can be found in multiple places throughout the whole album. The song was written in January 2020 and with the lack of touring ahead, opened up the possibility to experiment with pedals and amps, instead of using its digital equivalent. Movement is the overall theme, while raw guitar tones play a big part in the song.

Watch the video for “Adrift”:

Ghost Tapes #10 is available as a four-page digipack as well as in multiple limited LP options. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Adrift"

"Burial"

"In Flux"

"Spectres"

"Fade"

"Barren Trees"

"Luminous Waves"

“Fade” video:

"Burial" video:

God Is An Astronaut are:

Torsten Kinsella - Guitar, Piano/Synths

Niels Kinsella - Bass

Lloyd Hanney - Drums

Jamie Dean - Guitar, Piano

(Photo - Brian Meade)