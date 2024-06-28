GODDO – New Best Of Collection Available In July

Decades: The Best Of Goddo is the new hits release featuring remastered sound and never before heard bonus tracks. Greg Godovitz chose Goddo's top tracks from every album to create the most up to date compilation ever. To make this release special Greg went into Iguana Studios in Toronto, ON to remaster every track with updated sound technology so they sound the best they ever have.

While there he re-recorded their biggest hit "Pretty Bad Boy" and had the studio do a stellar remix of the hard to find B-Side "Fortune In Men's Eyes" that finally gives it justice. Add in the Eddie Kramer remix of "Under My Hat" and this is a must have for any fan of classic rock. In addition, look for Dolby Atmos versions of Pretty Bad Boy and Under My Hat coming to all streaming platforms.

Both CD and LP are available as regular versions and as signed deluxe bundles.

Signed copies are hand signed on the cover by Greg Godovitz.

The CD Deluxe Signed Bundle comes with a Decades guitar pick and Decades koozie.

The LP Deluxe Signed Bundle is on 180g space blue vinyl and includes a Decades felt vinyl slipmat, a Decades guitar pick and a Decades koozie. Limited to a run of 100.

Preorder at rockpapermerch.com.

Tracklisting:

“So Walk On”

“Sweet Thing”

“Cock On”

“Tough Times”

“Under My Hat” (Eddie Kramer mix)

“Ho Carole (Kiss My Whip)”

“Drop Dead (That’s Who)”

“Too Much Carousing”

“Pretty Bad Boy” (Decades version)

“Chantal”

“Anacanapanacana”*

“Was It Somethin’ I Said?”*

“The Bus Driver Blues”*

“Rock Star”*

“Fortune In My Eyes* (2024 remix)

*CD bonus tracks