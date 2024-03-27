GODSMACK To Release Awake Album On Double LP Remastered Vinyl For First Time Ever

Godsmack announces Awake, their smash sophomore album, will now be available for the first time ever on 2LP remastered vinyl on May 17.

Following the multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that exceeded expectations as it featured fan favorites “Bad Magick”, “Awake,” and “Greed”. Building on the breakthrough success of their debut, the sophomore album’s title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard #1 hit, and the track “Vampire” earned the band their first Grammy nomination.

Awake is now available for pre-order in a limited-edition green color with a special etched side only on UMusic.com and the Godsmack.com store. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Sick Of Life"

"Awake"

"Greed"

"Bad Magick"

"Goin’ Down"

"Mistakes"

"Trippin’"

Disc 2:

"Forgive Me"

"Vampires"

"The Journey"

"Spiral"

Godsmack is currently on their North American Vibez Tour. The full list of shows with more info is available at godsmack.com/tour.