GODTHRYMM Featuring MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA Vets Releases “The Vastness Silent” Single

UK doom metal trio Godthrymm -- vocalist/guitarist Hamish Glencross (ex-My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice), drummer Shaun "Winter" Taylor-Steels (ex-My Dying Bride, Anathema), and bassist Bob Crolla -- today unleashes brand new single, "The Vastness Silent," via Bandcamp.

The track was initially intended to appear on the band's Reflections LP, released earlier this year via Profound Lore, but was not completed in time to make the cut. The band eventually re-entered the studio with Mark Mynett (My Dying Bride) to finish the song in addition to completing an alternate version of "We Are The Dead (And Dreaming)" with cello.

Comments Glencross, "We are so incredibly proud to release these two songs and end 2020 on a positive note for Godthrymm. We released our debut album Reflections in February to great reviews, but like so many artists, have been unable to promote in the usual live arena that we love so much. However, this situation has allowed us to revisit a song that was not included on the album, and also do a new reinterpretation of a song from the album that has proven to be a firm favorite. We were fortunate to work with acclaimed producer Mark Mynett to bring you these songs, and his approach has brought a widescreen cinematic epic vision to these songs. These tracks were recorded and mixed in their entirety by Mark, completely independent of the album sessions.

Writing for 'The Vastness Silent' began before the album was recorded," he continues, "but was only completed after the album release. We always loved it musically and are now pleased to present it in this epic state with thundering bass from Bob Crolla and the additional vocals of Catherine Glencross. 'We Are The Dead' is somewhat of a signature tune for us, and is now presented as 'We Are The Dead (And Dreaming)' - retitled to reflect the grandeur of this reworked deluxe version now featuring not only Bob, Winter, Catherine, and myself, but also with the sublime cello playing of Jo Quail. We now look to the future with hope and positivity for what 2021 may bring. And we wish all the best moving forward."

The Vastness Silent by GODTHRYMM

(Photo by: Frank Ralph)