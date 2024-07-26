GOJIRA Perform At Opening Ceremonies For Paris 2024 Olympics; Video, Photos

July 26, 2024, 55 minutes ago

news heavy metal gojira

Video and photos of Gojira performing earlier today (Friday, July 26) at the opening ceremony festivities for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France are beginning to surface. Although no "official" footage has been released, yet, fans have been sharing material online.

Check out video and photos below, and stay tuned for more, coming soon.



