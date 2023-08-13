GOJIRA'S JOE DUPLANTIER - "My Story As A Metal Fontman" (Audio)

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier sat down with Finland's Chaoszine prior to the band's show at Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th to discuss his story as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.

The interview is audio only.

Gojira have joined forces with iconic Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon for a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023. The Mega-Monsters Tour finds these two juggernauts taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.

The tour schedule is as follows:

August

13 - Syracuse, NY - OneCenter

15 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

18 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

19 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

23 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

25 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe

26 - Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheater

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Waite Park Amphitheater

29 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

30 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

September

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

2 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater