GOJIRA'S JOE DUPLANTIER - "My Story As A Metal Fontman" (Audio)
August 13, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier sat down with Finland's Chaoszine prior to the band's show at Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th to discuss his story as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.
The interview is audio only.
Gojira have joined forces with iconic Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon for a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023. The Mega-Monsters Tour finds these two juggernauts taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.
The tour schedule is as follows:
