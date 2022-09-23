GOMORRA Feat. DESTRUCTION Guitarist DAMIR ESKIC To Release Dealer Of Souls Album In December; "War Of Control" Lyric Video Posted

Following the critically acclaimed debut album Divine Judgement (2020), today Swiss thrash metal legion, Gomorra, announce the release of the band's sophomore full-length record, Dealer Of Souls, out on December 9 via Noble Demon.

With their blend of insanely fast and groovy riffs full of thrash metal perfection, dynamics and energy, with their latest record Gomorra have undoubtedly made a lasting impression on critics and fans alike. Dealer Of Souls takes it even a step further and with eleven brand new tracks by the band around Damir Eskic, who is also part of German thrash metal legends Destruction, Gomorra showcases the absolute finest from the worlds of heavy, power and thrash metal.

With an uncompromising metal attitude, the virtuoso thoroughbred musicians Jonas Ambühl, Dominic Blum, Nico Ardüser, Stefan Hösli and Damir Eskic set the bar high on their new album, and with the first single "War Of Control", Gomorra have just unleashed a first and intense preview of the soon to be released album. Watch the video below.

Damir Eskic comments: "Two years after our debut, the first single for the upcoming album is released. 'War Of Control' is a reflection of today's world and the control that is all around us. Take a listen and get ready for the next adventure with us!"

Dealer Of Souls was recorded by V.O. Pulver at Little Creek Studio, Switzerland and mixed/mastered by V.O. Pulver, Damir Eskic and Schmier (Destruction). The stunning album artwork was designed by Gyula Havancsak. Dealer Of Souls is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Reflections Of Souls"

"War Of Control"

"A Chance For The Better"

"Stand United"

"Dealer"

"Isolation"

"Green Gold"

"Lost In Darkness"

"Rule Of Fear"

"All Is Lost"

"End Of The World"

"War Of Control" lyric video:

Gomorra are:

Jonas Ambühl - Vocals

Damir Eskic - Lead/Solo Guitars

Dominic Blum - Lead/Solo Guitars

Nico Ardüser - Bass Guitar

Stefan Hösli - Drums