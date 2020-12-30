GONE IN APRIL Featuring TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DIGIORGIO Premier "Power To Heal" Lyric Video

Symphonic, melodic death metal ensemble, Gone In April, have released a new lyric video, for the song "Power To Heal". The lyric video, created/animated by Wayne Joyner, can be seen below.

A message from the band: "As we get closer to 2021, we look back on 2020, and think about how our lives have changed due to the pandemic. We are extremely grateful for all the dedicated healthcare workers that have given, and continue to give everything they have, and for so many months in a row. We salute your courage, your devotion and your strength.

"Many of us in the band have either worked in healthcare, or have close family that do. In the song 'Power To Heal', from our album Shards Of Light (2019), we put ourselves in the shoes of a physician, experiencing both the victories and the struggles attached to the profession.

"We wish all of you a happy new year, with the strong hope that 2021 will be the year where we can put these trying times behind us. To 2021 and awesome times to come!"