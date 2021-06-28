GORY BLISTER Announce New Drummer, Begin Work On New Album

Italian death metal veterans, Gory Blister, have announced that after 30 years of activity, the drummer and original band member, Joe Laviola, has left the band permanently. Despite the difficult moment, due also the pandemic, Gory Blister managed to continue their journey by joining forces with drummer Gianluca D'Andria, already in the band 6th Counted Murder.

Raff Sangiorgio (guitar) states: "Joe's departure was a hard blow to everyone in the band, and we were forced to stop our musical activities, not only because of the pandemic but also for this important reason. We were at a crossroads, choosing to continue making music or stop. We decided to continue because music is the most important thing in our life, so instead of sitting down, we decided to move on anyway. Gianluca showed strength and determination from the first audition, and in the months of rehearsals that followed, he confirmed his determination and will to want to do well what we do. This is a new beginning for Gory Blister, and even the new songs will be positively influenced by the drumming of Gianluca, our new drummer."

Compatibly with the strong limitations due to the pandemic situation, the band still managed to rehearse with the new drummer, preparing the live set for the concerts that will come in the near future. Below you can seen two songs recently recorded live in the studio with the new lineup.

Gory Blister are now back at 100%, and soon they will start working on a new album as well, at the moment there are three songs in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more news to come.

Gory Blister lineup:

John St John - Vocals

Raff Sangiorgio - Guitars

Fabiano Andreacchio - Bass

Gianluca D'Andria - Drums