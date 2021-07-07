GOST Release "Bound By The Horror" Music Video

Check out “’Bound By The Horror”, the brand new video and track that Gost released from Rites Of Love And Reverence, due for a release on August 13. Join the coven and be “’Bound By The Horror” below.

Gost comments: “’Bound by the Horror’ started the writing process for ‘Rites of Love and Reverence’. I wanted a heavy baseline to really start things off for this record and ‘Bound by the Horror’ is the result. ‘Bound by the Horror’ refers to how I started feeling boxed in creatively. One of my favourites from the new album and a kind of goodbye to limiting expectations.”

The following formats are available for Rites Of Love And Reverence:

- Gatefold black LP+CD

- Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD (200) only available at centurymedia.store

- Gatefold transp. orange LP+CD (300) available at CM Distro Wholesale EU

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Bell, Book And Candle" (feat. Bitchcraft)

"Bound By The Horror"

"The Fear"

"A Fleeting Whisper"

"We Are The Crypt"

"Blessed Be"

"November Is Death" (feat. Bitchcraft)

"Embrace The Blade"

"Coven"

"Burning Thyme"

Rites Of Love And Reverence is both an album of beautifully crafted songs and a fascinating and intuitively gothic journey, rich with thoughts of supernatural wickedness and real world retribution.

“The lyrics were inspired by witchcraft themes,” says the man himself. “It’s mainly about how witchcraft has affected women throughout history. Witch trials and the subsequent executions throughout the ages terrify me. I fear, as a society, we are always on the verge of such horrible psychosis based on the misunderstanding and intolerance of one another. I try to educate myself on any historical subject I use as an influence, out of respect for the real people who actually lived through it.”

In keeping with its dark theme, Rites Of Love And Reverence arrives adorned with the most stunning image Gost has used to date, created by celebrated doyen of macabre art, Nona Limmen. Both eerily psychedelic and hazily mysterious, it’s the perfect visual representation of this extraordinary record’s grim but vivid depths.

The perfect soundtrack to these uncertain and frequently horrifying times, Rites Of Love And Reverence renders Gost’s post-synthwave exploits in kaleidoscopic technicolor, delivering all the glass-shattering grit, incisive melodic melancholy and tripped-out, electronic fervour that his ever-expanding army of admirers demand.