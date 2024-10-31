GOTHMINISTER Releases 4-Track EP + "Tonight" Music Video

In time for a perfect Halloween, Norway's one and only Gothminister has released not just a 4-track EP, featuring songs of the latest Battle Of The Underworlds album plus a previously unreleased, original version of Eurovision pre-contest hit "We Come Alive", but also a final music video for "Tonight", taken off the colossal Pandemonium saga.

In random order, five music videos have been revealed to date, whereas this last part, "Tonight" , includes the final battle between the Evil King Gothminister and the leader of the uproars against the King (Pandemonium), also known as the leader of the Werewolf clan who joined forces with the clan of the Witches (Battle of the Underworlds).

"Tonight - a change is in the air. The King’s revenge! We have finally come to the last one of the 6 music videos in my hexalogy about the Evil King Gothminister and his Battle", Gothminister comments. "I hope you all will like it!"

Get the Tonight EP here, and watch the new video below.

Tonight EP tracklisting:

"Tonight"

"We Are The Heroes"

"We Come Alive" (In The End Original version)

"Creepy Shadows"

"Tonight" video:

Gothminister is an indescribable phenomenon. With a unique blend of modern gothic industrial metal, danceable EDM parts and a pinch of retro charm, impressive theatrical live stage shows or the sophisticated music videos which received more than 30 international film awards to date, Gothminister have earned themselves a reputation of being “one of the most iconic gothic/industrial metal acts” in the heavy music scene. Not only has their power-laden sound with its remarkable atmospheric density inspired audiences since 1999, its eloquent fantasy stories have also transported them to uncharted territories.

In May 2024, Gothminister released their much-acclaimed Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds via AFM Records, taking up where its 2022 predecessor Pandemonium left off. The album conquered the charts, made it to number one on the German Alternative Charts, and was voted as the ‘Album Of The Year 2022’ at the Dark Music Awards. The song "We Come Alive" was performed by Gothminister live for more than 2 million TV-viewers in the national Eurovision Song Contest selections for Norway.

In support of the latest masterpiece, Pandemonium II: The Battle of The Underworlds, Gothminister will embark on a new European tour in March 2025. Get ready for a spectacular night with four bands giving you the best they've got. Tickets are available here.